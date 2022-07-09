Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari, Sajad Lone, Hakeem Yaseen greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

SAJAD LONE

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone in his felicitation message, wished all Muslims around the world a peaceful and joyful Eid-ul-Adha.

"I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May this Eid deepen the spirit of harmony, peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir", he said in his message.

"We should thank Almighty Allah for the blessings bestowed on us. Eid-ul-Adha teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another," he added.