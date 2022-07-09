Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari, Sajad Lone, Hakeem Yaseen greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone and PDF chairman Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen have greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha.
DR FAROOQ ABDULLAH
In his message Dr Farooq said, “As the Muslim Ummah unite to observe Eid-ul- Adha, I take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to everyone on the blessed and auspicious occasion. On this day, it is imperative for all of us to prioritise the poor and deserving by doing everything possible to bring smiles on their faces. May the day provide relief to the beleaguered people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and rid them of all the tribulations and problems they are facing.”
OMAR ABDULLAH
While extending warm felicitations to the people, Omar Abdullah said, “At the very beginning, I wish Eid Mubarak to all. The auspicious day of the Eid-ul-Adha stresses on the need for equality of mankind good consciousness, generosity, alms giving and peaceful coexistence of the entire human kind. I hope and pray that the day strengthens the cord of brotherhood between the different communities in J&K and Ladakh. I also hope that the day acts as a harbinger of healthier times, and much needed peace and stability to the entire region.”
MEHBOOBA MUFTI
“Wishing everyone a joyous Eid-ul-Adha. May this special occasion bring love and happiness to your lives. Ameen,” Mehbooba tweeted.
ALTAF BUKHARI
While extending his greetings, Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari urged the people to pray for the peace and prosperity of J&K during congregational prayers. Asking people to pray for the wellbeing and tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir on this auspicious occasion, Bukhari said, “We the people of J&K have been grappling with the turmoil and a phase of violence for quite a long time, and most of the people in this region have suffered hugely due to this situation. We must pray for sustained peace and durable prosperity of this region and its people, during our congregational Eid prayers.”
SAJAD LONE
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone in his felicitation message, wished all Muslims around the world a peaceful and joyful Eid-ul-Adha.
"I extend my warm wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. May this Eid deepen the spirit of harmony, peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir", he said in his message.
"We should thank Almighty Allah for the blessings bestowed on us. Eid-ul-Adha teaches and reminds us of the meaning of sacrifice, love and forbearance with God and in our relationships with one another," he added.
HAKEEM YASEEN
Chairman People's Democratic Front ( PDF) and former Minister ,Hakeem Yaseen has said the special occasion also teaches to remember the lesser privileged, destitute and downtrodden sections of the society and to share "our joy with them."
PDF Chairman has prayed that the auspicious occasion may prove as harbinger of lasting peace and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir.