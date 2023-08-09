Farooq, Omar offer condolences to Sagar

Srinagar, Aug 9: National Conference Party President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound sympathies and condolences with Party General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar on the passing away of his brother Nazir Ahmed Ganie (Charloo) Sahib, who breathed his last at Shah Mohalla Nawab Bazar.
The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss. Party Vice President Omar Abdullah visited Nawa Bazaar in Downtown Srinagar and joined the Namaz-e-Janaza.