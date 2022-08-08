Farooq , Omar pay glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), his associates

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President (VP) Omar Abdullah on Monday paid rich and glowing tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions who sacrificed their lives for upholding the principles of truth and uprightness.

In his message, Dr. Farooq said, “On Ashura, which marks the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Aaali Mukam (AS), I urge the younger generation to learn from the incomparable qualities that were in the personality of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

The grand-son of Prophet of Islam (SAW), Hazrat Imam Husain (AS) sacrificed his life, along with his family members and associates for the sake of the cardinal principles laid down by Holy messenger of Islam (SAW),” adding, “The martyrs of Karbala will be remembered till eternity for their fight against injustice, oppression.”