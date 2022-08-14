Farooq, Omar pay glowing tributes to Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi

Srinagar, Aug 13: National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday paid glowing tributes to renowned spiritual figure and veteran Gujjar leader Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi Naqshband on his first death anniversary.
The duo said that Baba Ji’s struggle and efforts in bringing the deprived and marginalized sections of society into the region's mainstream continue to remain unparalleled till this date.
“A man of profound knowledge, superior integrity and unparalleled dynamism, he was deeply concerned about the socio-political and economic emancipation of our Gujjar brethren. His contribution in the upliftment of marginalised, and underprivileged sections of our society particularly Gujjars will inspire many in the future as well,” Dr Farooq said.