Farooq, Omar pay tributes

Srinagar, Oct 31: National Conference Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have paid glowing tributes to the party's veteran leader and Former MLC Raja Nasir Khan on his second death anniversary.
In his condolence message the duo said that the late leader made pioneering efforts towards strengthening the party on grassroot level. “A go-to person for party workers and functionaries, Nasir sahib was affectionate towards them and accorded them supreme importance in all political matters,” they added.