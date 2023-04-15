Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Abdul Gani Shah Veeri

Srinagar, Apr 15: National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday paid glowing tributes to party veteran, former MLA Bijbehara, former Minster and a political stalwart from South Kashmir Khawaja Abdul Gani Shah Veeri on his 8th death anniversary, a press release said.
Veeri represented Bijbehara constituency for three consecutive terms and was closely associated with Sher- e- Kashmir, said the Party President while offering tributes to the late leader on his death anniversary. “He played a pioneering role in the struggle against oppression. He was at an early age introduced to the ideals of democracy and justice and was deeply attached to the ideals of the National Conference.”