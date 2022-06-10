Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Afzal Beg, Mohiuddin Shah

In his tribute to Mirza Mohammad Afzal Beg, Dr Farooq said, “An ardent ally of Sher- e- Kashmir in his struggle for the restoration of people’s rights and honour, Beg sahib played a defining role in the realisation of progressive and pro poor objectives of National Conference. A commanding figure in Kashmir Politics, Beg sahib was an astute politician endowed with numerous virtuous qualities. He will be remembered for his heroic struggle towards alleviating the suffering of the people of J&K by contributing to the land to tiller reforms and the abolition of big landed estates.”