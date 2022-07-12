Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Martyrs of July 13, 1931

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of 1931, calling the day a landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued here, while recalling the sacrifice of the July 13 martyrs, Dr Farooq said the day is an important landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which will never go out of our sight.

He stated the implications of the day thickened over time and resulted in the transformation of the state from a feudalistic to a democratic one.