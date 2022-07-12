Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Martyrs of July 13, 1931

Srinagar: National Conference President and Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of 1931, calling the day a landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a statement issued here, while recalling the sacrifice of the July 13 martyrs, Dr Farooq said the day is an important landmark in the history of Jammu and Kashmir which will never go out of our sight.
He stated the implications of the day thickened over time and resulted in the transformation of the state from a feudalistic to a democratic one.
“The brave men who laid their lives on 13th of July 1931 belonged to a generation of wisdom, and vision. They saw in darkness and despair, a vision for the forthcoming generations; they envisioned a society free from bondage, discrimination and oppression,” he said.
Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to the Martyrs said that the 13th July marks the collective defiance of the oppressed.
“The day is the watershed moment in the people’s struggle for restoration of their universal human rights. It was their valour that inspired millions of others to rise against the then despotic and autocratic regime. We observe the day to reiterate our commitment to fight evil with kindness, violence with non-violence and peaceful struggle."
Meanwhile, Patron of Jammu and Kashmir Jamait-e-Hamdania, Mirwaiz Maulana Riyaz Ahmad Hamdani has paid tributes to Martyrs of 1931.
In a statement, he paid rich tributes to the them saying they laid their lives for respect and future of Kashmiris.