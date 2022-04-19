Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Sadiq Ali on his 11th death anniversary

Srinagar, Apr 18 : National Conference (NC) Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday paid glowing tributes to the party leader, noted poet, writer, an active environmentalist and the longest serving treasurer of JKNC Sadiq Ali on his 11th death anniversary.
While paying tributes to the late leader, Dr. Farooq said, “A notable example of a real representative of the people, grown from the people, with extraordinary capacity, ability and devotion to his task, Sadiq Ali Sahib also championed the environmental causes. On his 11th death anniversary, I pay rich tributes to him, praying to almighty to alleviate his stations in Jannat.”
Omar Abdullah, while paying tributes to Sadiq Ali Said, “Late Sadiq sahib undoubtedly inspired a tremendous amount of awe and respect among the party rank and file. His leadership capabilities were in tune with the 21th century. His willingness to reach out to people, his literary acumen, his profound concern for the environment and his insight into politics and development issues made him a standout from the rest of the politicians. On his 11th death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him. May Almighty exalt his stations in Jannat,” he said.