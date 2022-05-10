Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Sheikh Mansoor on his death anniversary

Srinagar, May 10 : National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday paid tributes to party leader and former MLA Shopian Sheikh Muhammad Mansoor of Shopian on his 32nd death anniversary.

In a statement, the NC president said, "Mansoor Sahab was one of the sons of soil who laid down his life serving the people of Shopian in particular and the state in general. His sacrifice and service for the party and the people of the state will be remembered for all the times to come."