Farooq, Omar react to Azad’s resignation from Congress

Srinagar, Aug 26: National Conference (NC) president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday said resignation of senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at this time is not a good decision.
Talking to media persons Farooq said Azad was like a pillar of Congress and should not have resigned when the party is presently in a bad shape. “If Congress was strong and Azad sahib had left, it was not a problem,” he said. Farooq said Azad spent his whole life strengthening his party and hoped that he continues to work for secular values of the country even after his departure from Congress.
Former Chief minister and NC Vice president Omar Abdullah wrote on Twitter, “ Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading. It’s sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode.”