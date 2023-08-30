Farooq, Omar, Soz greet people on Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar, Aug 30: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have extended joyous greetings to people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The duo in their greetings message hoped that the auspicious day acts as a harbinger of lasting peace and prosperity in the region.
Former Union Minister and Congress leader Prof Saifuddin Soz on Wednesday extended his greetings to people of J&K on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
In a statement issued here, Prof Soz wished that this auspicious day acts as a harbinger of lasting peace and prosperity in the region, particularly in J&K.