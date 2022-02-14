Farooq prays for peace, prosperity in J&K, Ladakh
Srinagar, Feb 14: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K and Ladakh and greeted people on the birth anniversaries of Hazrat Ali (RA), Hazrat Abbas (RA), and Mir Syed Ali Hamadani (RA).
A statement of NC issued here said that greeting people, Abdullah said, “Hazrat Ali (RA) united the qualifications of an administrator, a soldier, and a polymath. Respected and regarded and revered by Muslims across the globe, Hazrat Ali (RA) was an epitome of bravery, integrity, beliefs, morals, honesty and devotion towards the teachings of Holy messenger of Islam (SAW).”
Heaping praise on the towering and venerated personality of Hazrat Abbas (RA), Abdullah said, “Hazrat Abbas (RA) was excessively generous. A gold mine of wisdom, he put himself, his influence, and his money at the disposal of those who were in need.”
Highlighting the immense and unparalleled contributions and legacy of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA), Abdullah said, “His role in spreading education, enlightenment and peace in the state formed the bedrock of our society’s cultural and religious identity.”
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar also felicitated the people on their auspicious birth anniversaries.