Farooq prays for peace, prosperity in J&K, Ladakh

A statement of NC issued here said that greeting people, Abdullah said, “Hazrat Ali (RA) united the qualifications of an administrator, a soldier, and a polymath. Respected and regarded and revered by Muslims across the globe, Hazrat Ali (RA) was an epitome of bravery, integrity, beliefs, morals, honesty and devotion towards the teachings of Holy messenger of Islam (SAW).”

Heaping praise on the towering and venerated personality of Hazrat Abbas (RA), Abdullah said, “Hazrat Abbas (RA) was excessively generous. A gold mine of wisdom, he put himself, his influence, and his money at the disposal of those who were in need.”