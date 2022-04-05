Farooq raises issue of JKAS aspirants in Parliament

Srinagar, Apr 5: National Conference President and Member of Parliament on Tuesday raised the JKAS aspirants related issue in Lok Sabha.
Speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Farooq said,” The Public Service Commission ( PSC) notice has left the aspirants disturbed as the time period should have been 30 days as has been the norm. Five days of ultimatum before the commencement of examination on April 7 have further compounded the problems of aspirants as most of them are putting up in various parts of the country either working or studying. There is no way they can manage to come back at such a short notice. The Commission’s notice has left them shocked and disturbed as they expected more time for the preparation.”
Calling government's attention on “discrimination” being meted out to JKPSC aspirants, he further said, “The upper age limit was 37 years for open merit candidates. In the 2021 notification, the age limit was reduced to 32 years. So, instead of relaxation, the age limit was reduced. Whereas the upper age is 42 years in various other states, it is totally unjust for the youth of J&K. The government should review its decision and increase the upper age limit. There will be many aspirants, who won't be able to take part in these prestigious exams,” he added.