Farooq raises issue of JKAS aspirants in Parliament

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Farooq said,” The Public Service Commission ( PSC) notice has left the aspirants disturbed as the time period should have been 30 days as has been the norm. Five days of ultimatum before the commencement of examination on April 7 have further compounded the problems of aspirants as most of them are putting up in various parts of the country either working or studying. There is no way they can manage to come back at such a short notice. The Commission’s notice has left them shocked and disturbed as they expected more time for the preparation.”