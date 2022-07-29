Farooq visits bereaved family of physician

Srinagar, July 29: National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Monghall Anantnag to sympathise with bereaved family of renowned Physician Dr Mir Muhammad Ishaq, who breathed his last the other day.
He was accompanied by party GS Ali Muhammad Sagar, MP Hasnain Masoodi, Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Pir Muhammad Hussain and party's local unit functionaries.
Sharing in grief with the bereaved household, Dr Farooq Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed in the highest realms of the Jannat. Joined in by the party functionaries, he also offered Fatiha for the deceased.
Later Dr Farooq visited Islam Yarbal, Mujahid Manzil in Srinagar to express heartfelt condolences with the Jalali family on the demise of wife of Late Syed Ahmed Jalali. On the occasion he offered Fateha and prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved Jalali family. Senior leader Mubarak Gul, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Younis Gul, and Mir GM Saqi also accompanied him on his visit.