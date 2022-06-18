Farooq withdraws from consideration as joint opposition's presidential candidate

He, however, thanked the opposition leaders for proposing his name as their candidate for the polls next month.



In a statement released by his party, the Lok Sabha member said he was honoured that his name was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a possible joint opposition candidate for the office of President of India.



"Subsequent to Mamata didi proposing my name, I have received a number of calls from opposition leaders offering their support for my candidature," Abdullah said in a statement.