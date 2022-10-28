FAST-TRACK DEVELOPMENT? | R&B Deptt leaves Handwara village road unmacadamised, locals aghast

Kupwara, Oct 28: The residents of Check Sanzipora in the Mawer area of Handwara Friday expressed resentment against the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department for leaving their road unmacadamised even after most roads in the area had been blacktopped.
The residents alleged that since 2010, their road had not been macadamised.
They said that the road had developed huge potholes due to which cab drivers were reluctant to ply vehicles in the area.
“At the time of any medical emergency we are forced to shoulder patients to reach the main road and from there we board vehicles,” a local said. “We have been moving from pillar to post since last decade for macadamisation of our road but nothing concrete has come out of our repeated pleas to the concerned authorities.”
Meanwhile, District Development Council (DDC) Mawer member Khursheed Ahmad Dar told Greater Kashmir that a project of Rs 3.52 crore had been sent to higher authorities for administrative approval.
“The project includes widening of the road, construction of a drain along the road, and macadamisation. I am sure that project will be approved within days,” he said.