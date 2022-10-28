FAST-TRACK DEVELOPMENT? | R&B Deptt leaves Handwara village road unmacadamised, locals aghast

“At the time of any medical emergency we are forced to shoulder patients to reach the main road and from there we board vehicles,” a local said. “We have been moving from pillar to post since last decade for macadamisation of our road but nothing concrete has come out of our repeated pleas to the concerned authorities.”

Meanwhile, District Development Council (DDC) Mawer member Khursheed Ahmad Dar told Greater Kashmir that a project of Rs 3.52 crore had been sent to higher authorities for administrative approval.

“The project includes widening of the road, construction of a drain along the road, and macadamisation. I am sure that project will be approved within days,” he said.