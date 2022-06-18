FAT Ban | Move to impact only 1900 students: Officials

The government is planning to shift the affected lot to the nearby government schools to continue their studies.

As per the official document, the data produced by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) and J&K Board of School Education (BOSE), only 22 FAT institutions have been affected by the government order wherein the J&K Board affiliation was withdrawn from the schools. “Around 12 schools were closed before the issuance of the order,” the official document reads.