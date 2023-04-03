Father murdered minor Kupwara girl in frustration after fight with wife: police

Kupwara, April 03: Police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with the murder of his minor daughter in Zab-Khurhama area of Kupwara, whose body was found with the throat slit in a nearby shed on Wednesday.

SSP Kupwara Yougal Manhas, addressing a press conference, said that M Iqbal Katana, who is the father of the girl, has emerged as the prime suspect in the case.

"When we confronted him, he confessed to the crime, " Manhas said.

" The story emerges that the couple used to fight over personal issues for the past one year. And on the day of crime, they again had a fight to the extent of physical abuse, " he said.

The SSP said that Katana, a driver, left his house in anger with a knife to "kill himself" and his girl also followed him.

" In the vehicle he first strangulated her to death and then took her to the shed where he slit her throat," he said. He did that to put the blame on someone else.

"He committed this crime in frustration and rage, " he said.