Father of GK Correspondent Irfan Raina passes away

Srinagar Oct 25: Ghulam Mohammad Raina , well known medical practitioner and father of journalist Irfan Raina, Correspondent Greater Kashmir) and teacher Imran Raina passed away at his residence at Gund, Kangan on Tuesday morning.
As per family sources, the Nimaz-e-Jinaza will be held at 10:30 at Eidgah Jamia Masjid Shareef, Gund.
Irfan is the GK Correspondent for central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
The staff at Greater Kashmir has expressed condolences with Irfan and his family and prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.