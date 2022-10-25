Father of GK Correspondent Irfan Raina passes away

As per family sources, the Nimaz-e-Jinaza will be held at 10:30 at Eidgah Jamia Masjid Shareef, Gund.

Ghulam Mohammad Raina , well known medical practitioner and father of journalist Irfan Raina, Correspondent Greater Kashmir) and teacher Imran Raina passed away at his residence at Gund, Kangan on Tuesday morning. Special arrangement