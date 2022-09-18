Father-son duo among three dead in mud house collapse in Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 18: Three persons, including a father-son duo, were killed and another injured after a mud house collapsed in the Daksum area of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday, reports said.
The deceased were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Gorsi son of Mohammad Abdullah, Hajra Begum wife of Mohammad Hussain Gorsi and Manzoor Ahmad son of Manzoor Ahmad, all residents of Bidhard Kokernag, reported news agency GNS.
The incident took place at Mather Pathar Behak in Daksum forest area of the district.
"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a house collapse in Larnoo, Anantnag. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured & immediate assistance to the affected families," LG Manoj Sinha said, in a tweet.