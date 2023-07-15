Father-son duo arrested in Baramulla for timber, drug smuggling: Police

Baramulla, July 15: Police have arrested father and son for illegally acquiring illicit forest timber and contraband substances in Baramulla.
Acting on specific information regarding timber smuggling, a police party led by SHO Police Station Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali along with officials from the Forest Department raided the house of Khan Mohammad resident of Kundi Barjala Kamalkote. During the search, 93 CFt of illicit forest timber and 7Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from the house. The accused alongwith his son identified as Shawair Ahmad Khan tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Uri and investigations has been initiated. “Police have resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal and anti-social activities. Our consistent actions against anti-social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime,” police said.