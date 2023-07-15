Father-son duo arrested in Baramulla for timber, drug smuggling: Police

Acting on specific information regarding timber smuggling, a police party led by SHO Police Station Uri under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali along with officials from the Forest Department raided the house of Khan Mohammad resident of Kundi Barjala Kamalkote. During the search, 93 CFt of illicit forest timber and 7Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from the house. The accused alongwith his son identified as Shawair Ahmad Khan tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.