Father’s Day: Remembering my dad who I lost to COVID

The authorities continued to enjoin people, above the age group of 40 and those with co-morbidities, to inoculate themselves against the ferocious virus. My father, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, too visited a nearby facility and received the jab. He also prodded some of his anti-vaxxer friends into getting the shot at the earliest. He kept all precaution. He did not step out of the home and hardly lowered the guard if a guest dropped in. He never believed in the conspiracy theories swirling around the COVID-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, he followed the COVID appropriate behavior. However, it all started in the second week of May when he suddenly ran a temperature. We reached a doctor by phone who suggested some medicines and his fever, much to our relief, went away once he took the medicines and looked more or less fine. However, a day later on May 18, it turned to be a nightmare when we checked his oxygen saturation level and it had plummeted to below 70. We rushed him to a nearby hospital where his test for COVID- 19 returned positive. The doctors immediately clamped an oxygen mask to his face and admitted him to a designated COVID-19 ward.

The hair-raising pictures of the cremation grounds and cemeteries began flashing before my eyes. The screen of an up and running machine connecting with my father’s fingers, on the other hand, continued to display his oxygen saturation level.

For the next few days, there was no significant improvement in his condition. The saturation level seesawed between 80 to 85 and the doctors finally sent him to a tertiary care hospital, hoping that he would get better treatment. The treatment, however, was well-nigh same there – the same steroids, antibiotics, blood tests and above all the same helplessness. It appeared as if doctors themselves had surrendered to fate. There seemed no chink of light. It was all gloom and doom.