Fazl ul Haseeb assumes charge as Director Tourism Kashmir

Srinagar Sept 12: IAS officer Faz lul Haseeb on Monday assumed charge as the new Director Tourism Kashmir.
Haseeb was on Friday transferred as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir and posted as Director, Tourism Kashmir.
Dr. Ghulam Nabi ltoo, Director Tourism, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.