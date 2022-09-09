Fazl ul Haseeb posted as Director Tourism Kashmir in administrative reshuffle in J&K

Srinagar Sept 9: The J&K government Friday transferred five IAS officers and one JKAS officer in the civil administration posting 2018 batch IAS officer Fazl ul Haseeb as Director Tourism Kashmir.
As per an order issued to this effect Mohd Yasin, IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited , against an available vacancy.
Ayushi Sudan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K. She shall continue to hold
the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, till further orders.
Minga Sherpa, IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC), against an available
vacancy.
Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director, Tourism Kashmir.
Harvinder Singh, IAS, Sub Divisional
Magistrate, Uri, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Uri, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.
Dr. Ghulam Nabi ltoo, Director Tourism, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department.