Fazl ul Haseeb posted as Director Tourism Kashmir in administrative reshuffle in J&K

As per an order issued to this effect Mohd Yasin, IAS, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited , against an available vacancy.

Ayushi Sudan, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K. She shall continue to hold

the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, till further orders.