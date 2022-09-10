FC Agriculture Atal Dulloo stresses on promoting crop diversity

In his inaugural address Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir thanked ISGPB for holding such a mega event on a topical theme of current importance and bringing in national science leaders and policymakers on one platform to deliberate upon the challenges facing hill and mountain agriculture. In his inaugural address, Atal Dulloo Chief Guest of the inaugural function stressed upon bringing much-needed diversification, promoting crop biodiversity conservation, and harnessing niche advantage for farmers’ benefit.

He outlined the new structure of policy planning with active support from SKUAST-Kashmir in shaping up the new farm policy of the state. The experts also spoke on the occasion and stressed the need for collaborative research with national institutions for leveraging the research output of farmers’ benefits.

On the occasion, the symposium souvenir and two booklets on maize were also released. The symposium will cover various issues related to the hill and mountain system under climate change scenarios and develop recommendations for future action plans. During the three days, different technical sessions will be held in which top scientists and academicians shall be participating.