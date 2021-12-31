FCS & CA teams conduct market checking at Kulgam

Kulgam, Dec 31: The Special teams from FCS&CA today conducted extensive checking in the main market, Kulgam.
During the market checking, the teams realized a fine of Rs. 13,100 from erring shopkeepers and also destroyed outdated products and items on the spot.
Assistant Director FCS&CA, Kulgam, Manzoor Ahmad said that the checking was aimed to ensure availability of quality products in the market and to curb black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities.
He added that these drives will continue across the district to keep vigil on erring shopkeepers