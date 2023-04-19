FCS&CA imposes fine on erring traders, seals mutton shop

Srinagar, Apr 19: The Enforcement squad of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department today imposed a fine of Rs. 16300 on 25 erring shopkeepers in Srinagar for violating Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and also sealed one mutton shop.
The drive was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Director Enforcement, Fayaz Ahmad Shah.
The action against the erring was taken during a massive drive launched within the vicinity of Srinagar City i.e. Lal Chowk, Dalgate, Nishat, Shalimar, Nowpora, Qamarwari, Karan Nagar, Rambagh, Chanapora & Bagh e Mehtab areas, etc..
During the course of action as many as 137 establishments were inspected, out of which 25 erring traders were penalized for violating Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
The drive will continue in the same passion in future as well and whosoever is found violating the norms will be brought to justice.
In case of any complaint, people may contact the toll free number 18001807011.