Fear grips Sopore areas after villagers spot leopard

Sopore, June 18: The leopards continue to roam freely in the orchards of several villages of Sopore, creating panic among locals and farmers restricting them from going to their orchards .
Residents of about Half dozen villages including Tarzoo, Amberpora, Wagub, Krankshivan, Darnambal and Lalad spotted the leopards in their orchards in the last two weeks.
Some farmers of Krankshivan, who were working in their orchards, said that they saw a huge leopard roaming in and around the orchards of the area last week and they feared to go into their Orchards.
“The wild animal looked huge. It seemed like a leopard to me. That wild animal followed us until we hid ourselves behind the grass. Then the animal moved back to another nearby orchard,” one of the farmers said.
Two to three farmers also claimed that they found leopards while working in their orchards in the last many days. However, the claim has not been established whether it is only one leopard or there are more than one roaming in these dense orchard areas.
Last week, the wildlife officials had laid down the trap when they heard about the movement of leopards but they couldn’t trap one. Now after a week, the leopards have again surfaced in the areas at a time when people are busy in apple orchards.
“We fear going to our orchards. It is a risky thing now. It is a busy time in apple orchards, some have to water their apple trees and some go to orchards for cutting grass for cattle and other related work. Some have to spray pesticides. How can we work when there is fear around,” said another local farmer from Darnambal.
Meanwhile, a wildlife official from Sopore, said that they had already laid traps at many places of the area to catch the wild animal, and added that “we have captured many leopards last year from different places in north Kashmir.”
He said that locals of these villages should cooperate with the department and should remain cautious while going to the fields for farming.
“If you go to apple orchards or other farms, please go to at least a group of four people. People should avoid going to fields alone,” a wildlife official appealed to the farmers.