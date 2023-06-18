Fear grips Sopore areas after villagers spot leopard

Residents of about Half dozen villages including Tarzoo, Amberpora, Wagub, Krankshivan, Darnambal and Lalad spotted the leopards in their orchards in the last two weeks.

Some farmers of Krankshivan, who were working in their orchards, said that they saw a huge leopard roaming in and around the orchards of the area last week and they feared to go into their Orchards.