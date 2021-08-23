Federate all rural poor households into SHGs: Sehrish

The meeting was attended by Additional Mission Director Kashmir, Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, State Project Mangers of Umeed, District Programme Mangers, Block Programme Mangers, MIS Assistants and other officials of the Mission.

On the occasion, DrSehrish stressed upon the officials that in order to achieve the target of 11,000 SHGs by the end of September 2021, each Block has to mobilize their Cadre and community resource persons for achieving the same. She assured the officials that all the necessary support will be provided by the Mission in terms of resource persons, capitalizations, start up funds to the newCommunity Based Organizations (CBOs).

The Mission Director emphasized on the need to give boost to the scheme in both the divisions and federate more rural women into the fold of SHGs.

She further impressed upon the officials to put more efforts in mobilizing all poor households into this network. For this purpose the officials have to broad-base their awareness programmes and utilize the services of already existing CBOs.