Fee waiver up to elementary level | School heads struggling to meet daily expenditures

A school head of a government primary school said if the fee was waived off for the students up to class 8th, the department should have allocated some special funds to schools up to the elementary level, enabling them to meet the daily expenditures.

"The absence of clear guidelines from the education department regarding fee collection has left school heads in a dilemma, unsure whether to collect fees from students or not. Furthermore, teachers are explicitly prohibited from collecting any type of fee from students, further exacerbating the financial strain on schools," the school head told Greater Kashmir.

He said that previously, schools would collect an annual charge of Rs 375 from middle-class students and Rs 200 from primary class students.