FEEDBACK | GK INITIATIVE

Dear Editor,

This initiative of Greater Kashmir is a great service to senior citizens and their caregivers. The content is very informative. My mother is being treated at the Geriatric Department of JLNM Hospital.

She is being treated for her all medical problems and this holistic treatment has really improved her health status. We also get her admitted to Geriatric Ward whenever required.

The best part of the treatment is the telemedicine protocol for senior citizens, especially during Covid times. Awareness about health issues of senior citizens is the need of the hour.

Taking cue from Greater Kashmir, many platforms are now talking about issues of elderly and this is very encouraging. We request for more content related to issues of senior citizens from you.