Fellowship of AMU scholar, who endorsed terror in J&K, cancelled

Jammu: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has discontinued the ‘Maulana Azad National Fellowship’ of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) scholar Javid Ahmad Reshi of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on its portal, and all his pending payments have been stopped for pursuing “secessionist activities and advocating violence in J&K”.

Action has been taken following the direction of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs “given his adverse conduct vis-à-vis national security”.

According to official sources said, “The government cracked its whip to demonstrate that it is unflinching in its resolve of zero tolerance towards secessionism, anti-India tirade and advocacy of violent campaign in J&K even if it is pursued in the garb of a student or as a research scholar. Other students, who too spew venom against India, indulge in secessionist activities or write or propagate content, which may amount to be seditious, on social media or any other platform should take this step against Javid Reshi as a wake-up call.”

The official sources said that a report was forwarded on July 5, 2022, to the Secretary, Directorate of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India (GoI) concerning Javid, PhD research scholar in the English Department of AMU and resident of Buthoo village in Bandipora district of J&K, mentioning his “adverse conduct” related to national security.

The report, exclusively accessed by Greater Kashmir, mentioned that he was a “confirmed secessionist and advocate of the violent campaign currently underway in J&K”.

One of the writings that evoked govt action: