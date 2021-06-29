Kashmir

Female health worker allegedly ends life in central Kashmir's Budgam

She was posted at PHC Hufroo Chadoora
Representational PhotoFile/ GK
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Budgam: A female health worker allegedly ended life after consuming some poisonous substance at her home in Dalipora area of Nagam in central Kashmir's Budgam district late evening on Monday.

News agency KNO quoting sources reported that the woman posted at PHC Hufroo Chadoora, consumed some poisonous substance at her home last evening.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to Srinagar hospital, but died on the way, an official said.

Police have started investigation into the matter.

