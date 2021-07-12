Female health worker thanks LG for appreciating her COVID-19 vaccination work during radio address

Srinagar, July 12: A Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW), working at Sub Centre Achegoza, Pulwama, Kaunsar Jabeen, has thanked the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for mentioning her name in monthly Radio Talk show ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ and appreciating her vaccination work in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha dedicated monthly Radio talk show to the tireless efforts of Corona Warriors and Frontline Workers, who are at the forefront in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the Union Territory and recognized work and efforts they are putting in while dealing with the hard task of COVID-19 and calling them embodiment of determination and dedication.

During the programme, the LG Sinha, shared some of the inspiring stories of good Samaritans and saluted their spirit and dedication towards human service with a special mention of Kaunsar.