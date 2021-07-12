Female health worker thanks LG for appreciating her COVID-19 vaccination work during radio address

Srinagar, July 12: A Female Multipurpose Health Worker (FMPHW), working at Sub Centre Achegoza, Pulwama, Kaunsar Jabeen, has thanked the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha for mentioning her name in monthly Radio Talk show ‘Awaam ki Awaaz’ and appreciating her vaccination work in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha dedicated monthly Radio talk show to the tireless efforts of Corona Warriors and Frontline Workers, who are at the forefront in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the Union Territory and recognized work and efforts they are putting in while dealing with the hard task of COVID-19 and calling them embodiment of determination and dedication.
During the programme, the LG Sinha, shared some of the inspiring stories of good Samaritans and saluted their spirit and dedication towards human service with a special mention of Kaunsar.
Like other frontline healthcare workers (Nurses and paramedics), Kaunsar is at the forefront of this COVID-19 health crisis and is constantly managing both office work as well as home related responsibilities with utmost resolve and commitment, an official handout said.
Kaunsar, who has been dealing with the COVID related work since the start of pandemic, said, "It was heartening to hear that LG Manoj Sinha mentioned my name in Awaam ki Awaaz talk show and recognized my vaccination work during COVID-19".
“It was an amazing feeling that I was approached by Lt Governor’s office and he himself mentioned my name in the radio talk show, and appreciated my work, mainly related to vaccination in the ongoing covid-19 pandemic”, she said.
She added that it was inspiring that their work is being recognized by Lieutenant Governor himself.
In her appeal to the general public, she advised people to follow all COVID-19 related SOPs religiously and get themselves vaccinated as this is the prime way of fighting this dreadful virus.
"This recognition makes us work with more dedication and devotion, " she said.
Kaunsar who has been one of the prime members of the group who deals with vaccination in this centre says that till now they have completed the 100% vaccination of above 45 years age group.