Female teacher shot dead in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, May 31: A female teacher was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said that terrorists fired upon the woman teacher at High School Gopalpora in Kulgam district. “In this terror incident, she has received critical gunshot injuries. [She is] Being shifted to [a] hospital. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” he said on Twitter.
However, reports quoting police sources said that the woman, identified as Rajni, wife of Raj Kumar, a resident of Samba, was declared dead on arrival at District Hospital Kulgam.
Soon after the attack the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers, they said.
The killing has come just days after terrorists shot dead a TV artiste Ambreen Bhat in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.