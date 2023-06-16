F&ES aspirants’ recruitment issue | Azad urges LG Sinha to intervene

“No government can afford to push its youth to the wall. They are our future and deserve to be heard. The demand of J&K Fire and Emergency Services aspirants should be resolved since they have been protesting for a long time now,” Azad said in a statement. A delegation of J&K Fire and Emergency Services aspirants led by Sameer Ahmad Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Nengroo met the former chief minister here yesterday and sought his intervention.