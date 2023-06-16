F&ES aspirants’ recruitment issue | Azad urges LG Sinha to intervene

Srinagar, June 16: Chairman Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) GhulamNabi Azad on Friday sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor (LG)ManojSinha to resolve the issue of J&K Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) aspirants who have been protesting for a long.
“No government can afford to push its youth to the wall. They are our future and deserve to be heard. The demand of J&K Fire and Emergency Services aspirants should be resolved since they have been protesting for a long time now,” Azad said in a statement. A delegation of J&K Fire and Emergency Services aspirants led by Sameer Ahmad Bhat and Nisar Ahmad Nengroo met the former chief minister here yesterday and sought his intervention.
The delegation pleaded for the release of the report of a committee set up by LG ManojSinha Six months back. The aspirants have been staging protests demanding justice in the recruitment process.