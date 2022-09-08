Festival celebrated

Srinagar: Veth Truvah was celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits at Purushyar Mandir Habakadal Srinagar.
According to a press note, the programme was organised by Sanjay Saraf, Faisal Mir , Anita Chandpuri,Sanjay Raina ,Dazy Bhat and many more social activists .
Dastaar welfar Foundation of India and Samooh Foundation has played major role in accomplishment of the ceremonial pooja.
Historically the river Jehlum ancient name as (Vitasta) came in existence on this day as Shiva set his trident in Neil Naag and Vitasta known jehlum came in existence, the press note said.
“My heartfelt gratitude to Chamanlal Gaddu and Dr Promila Pandita for providing historical references and resouce material to enrich this culture,” said Saraf.