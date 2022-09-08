Festival celebrated

Srinagar: Veth Truvah was celebrated by Kashmiri Pandits at Purushyar Mandir Habakadal Srinagar.

According to a press note, the programme was organised by Sanjay Saraf, Faisal Mir , Anita Chandpuri,Sanjay Raina ,Dazy Bhat and many more social activists .

Dastaar welfar Foundation of India and Samooh Foundation has played major role in accomplishment of the ceremonial pooja.