Few hundred people had hijacked admin to ruin J&K: LG Sinha

Anantnag, May 15: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that some 500 to 1000 odd people would get contracts of the government only to ruin the erstwhile State but their time is over as the present administration is committed to serve and listen to every single citizen of the UT.

Addressing the Kissan Samparak Abhiyan at Dooru, Anantnag, the LG, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that some "500 or 1000 odd people had gotten contracts" to rule and ruin J&K.

“Their time is over now. The present administration is committed to listen to every single citizen of the UT and address their issues. We are here to serve the 1.30 Cr people of J&K without any discrimination,” he said, adding that some people can’t digest the peace and development in J&K.