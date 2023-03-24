FGDA Sopore calls for booking dealers of fake fertilisers, pesticides under PSA

Sopore, Mar 24: The President of Kashmir Fruit Growers And Dealers Association Fruit Mandi, Sopore Fayaz Malik, said that dealers of fake fertilizers and pesticides should be booked under PSA.
Malik said that "our Kashmiri apple is the bestseller in the country. We have the highest production. The growers of Kashmir can ensure a round-the-year supply all over India of best quality apples if we get the right government support."
He said that the growers of Kashmir do not get strong technological support from the government. "That is why our crop constantly faces the problem of sub-standard fertilizers and spurious, fake pesticides. We keep telling the Horticulture Department about this, but the problem is not completely resolved. Because of these bad fertilizers and spurious pesticides, the crop is impacted and the farmers suffer."
While appealing LG Manoj Sinha and DC Baramulla to act on the matter, Malik said that PSA should be imposed on all those people who deceive poor farmers by giving them substandard fertilizer and fake pesticides. "The government must not leave them," said Malik.