Fiction writing workshop held at CUK

Ganderbal: A three-day national workshop on “Science in Kashmiri Fiction” organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, began at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here on Tuesday.
The workshop began with an introductory session held in the presence of eminent writers, authors, and scholars, including Prof. Mohammad Zamaan Azurdah.
Speaking on the occasion, Dean, School of Media Studies, Prof. (Dr) Shahid Rasool, highlighted the importance of fiction writing in science.
“Through science communication, popularization and extension (SCoPE) in Kashmir, we are committed to bring science closer to the locals, and fiction writing is one of the best options to do that.” He said, “CUK, in collaboration with SCoPE and Vigyan Prasar, will continue to communicate science to people of Kashmir so that they can develop a scientific temper.”
Describing Kashmiri fiction writing as one of the appropriate means to develop scientific thinking among people of Kashmir, Prof. Shahid said,
“Scientific imagination, when put to correct words in Kashmiri fiction, can definitely help the readers to develop a love for science and the phenomenon would also help in popularizing Kashmiri.” He thanked Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, University of Kashmir and IUST, and others associated with the event for their constant support. In his keynote address, Prof. Zamaan Azurdah expressed gratitude towards CUK, Vigyan Prasar, and SCoPE for organising such workshops. He said,” It is really great to see CUK taking these wonderful initiatives to promote the Kashmiri.” Prof. Azurdah briefly summarized his journey in Kashmiri and Urdu literature and the difficulties he and others faced during the early times of his career.