Fiction writing workshop held at CUK

Ganderbal: A three-day national workshop on “Science in Kashmiri Fiction” organised by the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in collaboration with Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi, began at varsity’s Tulmulla campus here on Tuesday.

The workshop began with an introductory session held in the presence of eminent writers, authors, and scholars, including Prof. Mohammad Zamaan Azurdah.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean, School of Media Studies, Prof. (Dr) Shahid Rasool, highlighted the importance of fiction writing in science.

“Through science communication, popularization and extension (SCoPE) in Kashmir, we are committed to bring science closer to the locals, and fiction writing is one of the best options to do that.” He said, “CUK, in collaboration with SCoPE and Vigyan Prasar, will continue to communicate science to people of Kashmir so that they can develop a scientific temper.”