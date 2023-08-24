Field visit for students organised

Dean Academic Affairs Prof. Shahid Rasool and Dean School of Social Science/Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar flagged off the visit.

The students along with faculty, DSEO Ganderbal, Akhter Hussain Malik and Extension Officer Fisheries Department Khurshid Ahmad Najar visited a number of production, sale centres within Ganderbal. They interacted with Extension Officer and farm owners about the establishment costs, annual output, losses and profits, employment generation and had detailed and thorough information about the demand and supply of different kinds of fish including “Trout Fish” in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Students were encouraged with many directions for farm establishments as one of the best employment initiatives that can be availed.