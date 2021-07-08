Fifth youth detained in Uri exfiltration bid, police say

Srinagar, July 8: Police on Thursday said that one more guide was detained in connection with the foiled ex-filtration bid along Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on July 2 taking the number of detained youth in the case to five.

News agency GNS quoting Police and army sources reported that the ex-filtration bid was foiled by detaining three youths Mohammad Shafi Hajam, son of Abdul Ahad Hajam, Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad-both residents of Sheeri Mirhar and Yasir Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad of Chatloora Sopore, and their guide, Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam of Gohallan Uri.



A police officer told GNS that during questioning of the guide Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, he confessed that another guide namely Mohammad Majloon Sheikh, son of Aakli Sheikh of Dudran Boniyar was also involved in the planned exfiltration of the three youth to Pakistan administered Kashmir and on his confession the guide was arrested and incriminating material was also recovered from his possession.