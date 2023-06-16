Fight against rising substance abuse | National Conference constitutes committee to devise strategy

A press release issued by the party said, “As approved by the competent authority a committee has been established to address the pressing issue of drug abuse among the youth of Jammu Kashmir. The committee will be headed by senior party leader and former finance Minister Abdul Rahim Rather. Mubarak Gul, Justice (Retd) HasnainMasoodi, Javed Dar, Dr Bashir Veeri, Syed Tauqeer Ahmed Shah, Imran Nabi Dar, D. Muhammad Shafi, ShafqatWatali, Harsh Vardhan Singh and Tejinder Singh are the members of the committee.”