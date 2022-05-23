FILLING LEARNING GAPS: SED ropes in NGOs to ‘supplement Government efforts’

In this regard, the CEOs have been asked to facilitate the organization (Pratham) in the conduct of the activities.

“The progress report of all the activities to be carried out in collaboration with the organization should be shared with this directorate by the end of every month,” the document reads.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deep Raj said the NGOs have been roped on the basis of a MoU signed with the nonprofit organisations, to supplement the efforts of the department to fill the learning gaps among the students.

“The NGO will focus on training our teachers through various orientation programmes which will supplement the teachers to work on filling learning gaps among our school children. The arrangement has been done to supplement the efforts of our government teachers,” he said.