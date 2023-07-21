Filling up of vacancies of medical officers, others | High Court seeks govt’s affidavit indicating steps taken

“Thus, it indicates a skewed figure in respect of Jammu Division vis-a-viz Kashmir Division” the court said. “Under these circumstances, we direct the respondent authorities to indicate the steps taken to fill up the large number of vacancies in respect of Medical Officers as well as the non-gazetted and Class IV Employees in Jammu Division as well as the Kashmir Division,” the Bench said, adding,“ Let the same be placed on record by way of an affidavit”.

The affidavit shall also indicate the steps taken in respect of far flung areas of Districts of Reasi, Poonch, Ramban, Kupwara, Baramulla, etc ,where the vacancies appear to be quite significant,” it said. The Court also asked Vishal Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General of India, to furnish necessary information with regard to the health care position in respect of the Union Territory of Ladakh without fail on the next date.