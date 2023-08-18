Kashmir

Film era of ’80s returning to J&K, over 300 movies shot so far in past two years: LG Manoj Sinha

‘Inaugurates first day shoot of TV Serial Pashmina; Says revival of film tourism to help economy grow, provide employment opportunities to Youth’
Srinagar, Aug 18: Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Friday on Friday said that the UT is witnessing the revival of film tourism as over 300 movies and serials have been shot after the launch of new film policy two years ago.

Talking to reporters at Zero Bridge after inaugurating the first day shoot of TV Serial Pashmina, the LG said that two years ago, J&K administration launched a new film policy after consultations with all the stakeholders. “J&K is once again emerging as favourite film destination. The era of 1980 when Hollywood and Bollywood films were shot in Kashmir is returning,” he said. The LG said that today he inaugurated the TV serial Pashmina.

He said that revival of film tourism will help J&K’s economy grow and provide youth livelihood opportunities—(KNO)

