Film festival begins in Baramulla, Handwara

Baramulla, Aug 29: After over 30 years, a film festival has started at JKJadooz theaters in Baramulla and Handwara in the state-of-the-art 100 seater theaters
Three movies are being showcased during the Super Hit Festival. RRR and PS1 are being screened with the just released Ghoomar of Abhishek Bachan.
This Festival will move to Shopian and Pulwama in early September and then to Bandipora, Ganderbal, Pahalgam and Anantnag by the end of the year.
This was the idea of noted filmmaker Rahul Rawail to get all the hit films of yesteryears to the local diaspora and JK Jadooz under Rahul Nehra has started the process by this first set of films.
The local Administration under the DC & EO have been instrumental in making this happen along with the Youth Mission & Director Information office.