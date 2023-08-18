Film tourism will be a major driver of growth, job creation for J&K: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the first day shoot of the upcoming TV show 'Pashmina' in Srinagar, the LG said, “Film tourism will be a major driver of growth and job creation for J&K.”

Interacting with media persons, he said that the golden era of film shooting was returning to Kashmir.

Sinha said that the J&K administration had launched the new film policy after consultation with all stakeholders and now J&K had emerged as a favourite shooting destination for the filmmakers.