Film tourism will be a major driver of growth, job creation for J&K: LG

Srinagar, Aug 18: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Friday said that film tourism would be the major driver of growth and job creation for Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the first day shoot of the upcoming TV show 'Pashmina' in Srinagar, the LG said, “Film tourism will be a major driver of growth and job creation for J&K.”
Interacting with media persons, he said that the golden era of film shooting was returning to Kashmir.
Sinha said that the J&K administration had launched the new film policy after consultation with all stakeholders and now J&K had emerged as a favourite shooting destination for the filmmakers.
He extended his best wishes to Alchemy Films, Sony SAB TV, cast, and the entire team for the new show.
Local talent from J&K is also part of the TV show 'Pashmina' which would be filmed extensively in different locations of J&K over the next five months.
SiddharthMalhotra and SapnaMalhotra, creators and producers of Alchemy Films Private Limited, cast and crew members of the show were also present on the occasion.