Final decision on NC contesting all seats at time of assembly elections: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that a final decision whether his party will contest on all seats or not will be taken at the assembly election time only.
He also stated that PAGD is very much intact and will remain so against the wishes of many, who want to see it disintegrated.
Talking to media persons here, the NC President had also a piece of advice for his party men telling them to raise their tolerance level and not to get negatively affected by criticism.
Dr Farooq Abdullah in a way tried to downplay the hard hitting statement of the provincial committee of his party yesterday in which it had said that NC will contest on all the 90 assembly seats, thus ruling out any electoral alliance with PAGD constituents including PDP.
A resolution was passed in this connection during a meeting , presided over by NC Vice President Omar Abdullah. The statement released after the meeting also criticised PAGD constituents for targetting NC.
Dr Farooq Abdullah said a final decision by NC whether to contest on all seats or form an alliance with others will be taken at the election time only. "If you start deciding right now, that is not going to happen. At the election time , first we have to asses the situation and see the conditions in J&K at that time and then only we can take a final decision on it," he said.
About the statement of NC's provincial committee and it's resolution, Dr Farooq said, " National Conference is a democratic party and a democratic party can pass a resolution. But a final decision will be taken at the election time only."
To a question about his party's provincial committee's allegation that some constituents of PAGD are giving statements against NC, Dr Farooq said,"See such statements will come but you have to raise the level of your tolerance. If you cannot tolerate, you cannot do anything for people. Remember three things. This is for all. One to have tolerance, second patience and third to be ready to sacrifice yourself."
The provincial committee of NC during a meeting yesterday had expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting NC. “The participants in the meeting felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam. They denounced the unfair treatment meted out to NC in PAGD. The participants demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents,” the statement of NC's provincial committee had said yesterday.
Dr Farooq Abdullah, who also heads PAGD, said that PAGD is intact and will remain so. "Many want it to get disintegrated but it will not happen," he said.
Asked whether he has some advice for Omar Abdullah,Dr Farooq said, "I cannot advise him. He himself knows what is to be done."