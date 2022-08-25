Final decision on NC contesting all seats at time of assembly elections: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that a final decision whether his party will contest on all seats or not will be taken at the assembly election time only.

He also stated that PAGD is very much intact and will remain so against the wishes of many, who want to see it disintegrated.

Talking to media persons here, the NC President had also a piece of advice for his party men telling them to raise their tolerance level and not to get negatively affected by criticism.